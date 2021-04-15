Man accused of being driving while intoxicated, killing two young sisters

Tamara Lopez
Updated: April 15, 2021 06:46 PM
Created: April 15, 2021 05:30 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Family, friends and the community gathered Thursday to mourn Danae Sosa, 17 and Darely Sosa, 12.
The sisters were killed in a crash Easter Sunday.
Victor Villalobos was Danae's boyfriend. He said both girls will be deeply missed.
“Very energetic they would light up the energy in the room they would light up my days with their smiles they love each other they were together all the time," he said.
John Ensor, 33, is accused of crashing into the girls head-on, while under the influence.
Ensor has an extensive criminal record, charged with two prior DUIs and other crimes.
People who knew Danae and Darely are left wondering why Ensor was not behind bars.
“I want justice for what happened to them because he shouldn't have even been out in the first place he has a record on Easter morning speeding over taking cars for what? For what was he in a rush for, more drugs?" Villalobos wondered.
Ensor is in custody on a no-bond hold. He's scheduled to appear in court Friday.
