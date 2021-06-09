Man accused of causing crash that killed priest makes first court appearance

Grace Reader
Updated: June 09, 2021 06:12 PM
Created: June 09, 2021 03:36 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The man accused of causing the crash in the South Valley that killed a beloved priest appeared in a virtual courtroom Wednesday.
Manuel Soria, 22, will remain behind bars while his case is transferred to District Court. A District Court judge will then decide whether Soria remains in jail pending a trial.
Soria turned himself into authorities overnight for his alleged involvement in the death of Father Graham Golden.
According to court documents, Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office investigators believe Soria was street racing when he crashed into Golden's vehicle.
The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office said a traffic reconstruction investigation found Soria was likely traveling at least 91 miles an hour in a 55-mile-an-hour zone.
Soria is facing a charge of homicide by vehicle.
