Man accused of killing 8-year-old daughter was previously investigated for child abuse

Lerma’s mother told police that Lerma did not get along with Samantha and that “he was going to check on having Samantha placed into foster care.”

In an email, CYFD confirmed the department did not play a role in the placement of the child with her father following her mother’s death, saying it was a private family matter.

“The child was in her father's custody at the time of her death and not in the custody of the department. We are conducting an investigation into the death and upon completion of that investigation will release the summary of findings if it is determined that neglect or abuse caused the child's death,” read a CYFD statement in part.

KOB 4 asked CYFD officials if they received any calls in the past regarding Samantha, but a spokesperson said the family’s history is protected by privacy laws.

According to CYFD, it is still unclear whether Samantha died on Friday or Saturday.

The time and cause of death will be determined by an autopsy.