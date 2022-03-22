Man accused of killing coworker to be released on house arrest

According to Rougemont's arrest warrant, "They get out and at some point, Vigil was on top of Rougemont striking him with his fist. Rougemont drew a firearm from concealment and fired approximately five times. Vigil was shot at least once..."

When Santa Fe County deputies arrived on scene, Rougemont was detained and state police began rendering medical aid to Vigil until paramedics arrived. Vigil was taken to a local hospital by ambulance where he was later pronounced deceased.