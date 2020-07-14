Man accused of killing dad to be jailed as he awaits trial

The Associated Press
Updated: July 14, 2020 07:42 AM
Created: July 14, 2020 07:41 AM
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A judge has ruled that a man charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of his father will remain jailed as he awaits trial.
Lucas Daniel Gonzalez was denied bond Monday because he was found to be a danger to the community.
Gonzalez is charged with killing his father Alfredo Gonzalez on Wednesday outside a home in Las Cruces.
Alfredo Gonzalez was found unresponsive and without a pulse when officers arrived.
