Man accused of sexually assaulting girl was a no-show in court

On the way there, Ditmore stopped at his house where the two watched a movie.

The victim told investigators she fell asleep and woke up with Ditmore on top of her.

Police said she managed to escape and ran to a nearby house.

Ditmore denied raping the victim, but police said he eventually admitted he “caressed” her.

Ditmore was released from jail last week. He was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday, but was a no-show.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

He is charged with criminal sexual penetration.