Man accused of sexually assaulting girl was a no-show in court

Faith Egbuonu
September 11, 2019 05:18 PM

ROSWELL, N.M.- Authorities in Roswell want to find a man accused of sexually assaulting a minor.

Police arrested Shaddock Ditmore two weeks ago after he allegedly raped a 17-year-old girl at his house on west Ninth Street in Roswell.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim said she asked Ditmore for a ride to her aunt’s house because he was an “old family friend.”

On the way there, Ditmore stopped at his house where the two watched a movie.

The victim told investigators she fell asleep and woke up with Ditmore on top of her.

Police said she managed to escape and ran to a nearby house.

Ditmore denied raping the victim, but police said he eventually admitted he “caressed” her.

Ditmore was released from jail last week. He was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday, but was a no-show.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

He is charged with criminal sexual penetration.

Faith Egbuonu


Updated: September 11, 2019 05:18 PM
Created: September 11, 2019 04:48 PM

