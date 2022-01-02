Man accused of shooting, killing teen at New Year’s Eve party

KOB Web Staff
RIBERA, N.M. - A teenager was arrested by state police - for shooting and killing another teen at a New Year's Eve party.
This happened in the small town of Ribera, just outside Las Vegas, New Mexico.
Police say 18-year-old Joaquin Sanchez shot and killed Joshua Vigil after getting into some sort of fight.
School record show both Sanchez and Vigil were players for the West Las Vegas High School football team.
Staff at West Las Vegas High School says counselors will be available starting Monday morning.
