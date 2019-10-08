Man accused of trying to bribe Santa Fe deputy to avoid arrest

According to the deputy who arrested Quintana, he switched places with a woman in the passenger seat and initially denied driving. However, the deputy said Quintana admitted to drinking at a restaurant in downtown Santa Fe.

Court documents state Quintana eventually admitted to driving before telling the deputy “I can make you happier than you can imagine,” and offering the deputy $10,000 to release him.

The deputy said he told Quintana not to offer or bribe him with anything.

When deputies searched Quintana’s car, they said they found a backpack containing drugs and $25,000.