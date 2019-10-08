Man accused of trying to bribe Santa Fe deputy to avoid arrest | KOB 4
Man accused of trying to bribe Santa Fe deputy to avoid arrest

Kai Porter
October 08, 2019 06:28 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A drunk driving suspect in Santa Fe is facing a lot more than just a DWI charge.

Phillip Quintana is accused of offering a deputy $10,000 to not arrest him.

Court documents say a Santa Fe County Sheriff's deputy pulled Quintana over early Saturday morning for driving 72 miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour zone.

According to the deputy who arrested Quintana, he switched places with a woman in the passenger seat and initially denied driving. However, the deputy said Quintana admitted to drinking at a restaurant in downtown Santa Fe.

Court documents state Quintana eventually admitted to driving before telling the deputy “I can make you happier than you can imagine,” and offering the deputy $10,000 to release him.

The deputy said he told Quintana not to offer or bribe him with anything.

When deputies searched Quintana’s car, they said they found a backpack containing drugs and $25,000.

Kai Porter


October 08, 2019 06:28 PM

