Man allegedly involved in Jacqueline Vigil murder case released ahead of trial

Grace Reader
Updated: October 09, 2020 05:51 PM
Created: October 09, 2020 04:24 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New court documents show a massive amount of evidence against a suspect, and eight of his family members and friends, in the high-profile murder of Jacqueline Vigil

She was shot and killed in her driveway in 2019.

A 30-page search warrant, filed by the FBI-led task force, shows that law enforcement believes they are close to wrapping up the murder investigation.

The search warrant was for a southwest Albuquerque mobile home. Law enforcement officers were looking for Paul Alberto Morales Ramos in that home. 

Court documents show that law enforcement believes Morales Ramos may have cleaned the Jeep that the main suspect in the case, Luis Talamantes-Romero, and another man, used to flee the scene of the Vigil murder. 

Morales Ramos was arrested for drug charges when police found him in the mobile home Thursday. He had a virtual court appeared Friday. A judge released him until his trial. 

"Because of the nature of the charges I’m going to have you on pretrial supervision," said Judge Victor Valdez.

Morales Ramos is one of eight people who have now been connected to the Vigil murder, aside from the main suspect. No charges have officially been filed for the murder itself.

Talamantes-Romero, the main suspect will be in court next month for charges related to illegal re-entry into the United States. 

Court documents show a mound of evidence against him in the Vigil murder.

Law enforcement believe he shot her in the head as she sat in her car outside her home. 

Court documents also show two of Talamantes-Romeros' sisters, two of his nephews, two friends and a cousin have been arrested and connected to the case too, along with the man in court Friday. 

Those people were believed to have either been present for the crime, helped Talamantes-Romero flee Albuquerque, or help him get rid of evidence.

Six of the seven have been charged with unrelated felonies.
 


