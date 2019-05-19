Man allegedly shot by teenager in Santa Fe dies
Joshua Panas
May 19, 2019 01:52 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Santa Fe Police department reported Sunday that Ricardo Magana, 39, died.
Magana was the victim of a shooting on April 29.
Hunter Woods, 16, was arrested for the shooting after several days of being on the run.
According to the police department, an autoposy will be done on Magana's body to determine whether he died from injuries suffered in the shooting.
Following the autoposy, Woods could face more charges.
