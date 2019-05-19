Man allegedly shot by teenager in Santa Fe dies | KOB 4
Advertisement

Man allegedly shot by teenager in Santa Fe dies

Hunter Woods Hunter Woods | 

Joshua Panas
May 19, 2019 01:52 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Santa Fe Police department reported Sunday that Ricardo Magana, 39, died.

Advertisement

Magana was the victim of a shooting on April 29.

Hunter Woods, 16, was arrested for the shooting after several days of being on the run.

According to the police department, an autoposy will be done on Magana's body to determine whether he died from injuries suffered in the shooting.

Following the autoposy, Woods could face more charges.

Credits

Joshua Panas


Created: May 19, 2019 01:52 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Man allegedly shot by teenager in Santa Fe dies
Hunter Woods
Little League park plagued by hypodermic needles
Little League park plagued by hypodermic needles
Single mom gets new home thanks to Habitat for Humanity
Single mom gets new home thanks to Habitat for Humanity
Pet owners warned about the dangers of foxtails
Pet owners warned about the dangers of foxtails
Kirtland Air and Space Fiesta draws thousands
Kirtland Air and Space Fiesta draws thousands
Advertisement




Man allegedly shot by teenager in Santa Fe dies
Hunter Woods
Slideshow: KOB 4 Weather Team attends PullTogether Family Fun Fest
Slideshow: KOB 4 Weather Team attends PullTogether Family Fun Fest
Little League park plagued by hypodermic needles
Little League park plagued by hypodermic needles
Carpenters union helps renovate safe place for women
Carpenters union helps renovate safe place for women
Police: 1 killed in shooting; officer not injured on Navajo Nation
Police: 1 killed in shooting; officer not injured on Navajo Nation