Man arrested after making threats urging killing of Navajo people because of COVID-19 outbreak

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- An Arizona man was arrested after police say he made threatening posts online against members of the Navajo Nation because of the outbreak of COVID-19 cases in the region.
Daniel Franzen, 34, of Page, Ariz., was arrested after police were tipped off to threatening posts he allegedly made on social media toward the Navajo people.
In a Facebook post, the Page Police Department detailed the crime and the suspect's inaccurate "belief that all 'Navajo' are infected with COVID-19."
Authorities said the post also advocated violence toward the Navajo people as a way to stop the spread of the virus.
The racially charged attack comes at a time when the Navajo Nation faces a troubling outbreak of COVID-19 cases and prepares for a 57-hour curfew beginning, Friday night. Navajo Nation
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said there is no room for that type racially charged attack during a time of crisis.
"There's a lot of negativity out there but when it comes to hate that incites violence or even death or killing -- that's were you step over that line," said Nez. "I appreciate all the authorities including our own Navajo Nation police who helped investigate that incident. There's no room for that type of hate here -- not just here but all across the country."
Franzen was booked into an Arizona jail for attempting to incite an act of terrorism, which is a class three felony.
