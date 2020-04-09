Man arrested after making threats urging killing of Navajo people because of COVID-19 outbreak | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Man arrested after making threats urging killing of Navajo people because of COVID-19 outbreak

Nathan O'Neal
Updated: April 09, 2020 06:30 PM
Created: April 09, 2020 05:38 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- An Arizona man was arrested after police say he made threatening posts online against members of the Navajo Nation because of the outbreak of COVID-19 cases in the region.

Daniel Franzen, 34, of Page, Ariz., was arrested after police were tipped off to threatening posts he allegedly made on social media toward the Navajo people.

Advertisement

In a Facebook post, the Page Police Department detailed the crime and the suspect's inaccurate "belief that all 'Navajo' are infected with COVID-19."

Authorities said the post also advocated violence toward the Navajo people as a way to stop the spread of the virus.

The racially charged attack comes at a time when the Navajo Nation faces a troubling outbreak of COVID-19 cases and prepares for a 57-hour curfew beginning, Friday night. Navajo Nation

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said there is no room for that type racially charged attack during a time of crisis.

"There's a lot of negativity out there but when it comes to hate that incites violence or even death or killing -- that's were you step over that line," said Nez. "I appreciate all the authorities including our own Navajo Nation police who helped investigate that incident. There's no room for that type of hate here -- not just here but all across the country."

 Franzen was booked into an Arizona jail for attempting to incite an act of terrorism, which is a class three felony.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

1 additional death, 124 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico
1 additional death, 124 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico
Navajo Nation president, vice president in self-quarantine after exposure to COVID-19
Navajo Nation president, vice president in self-quarantine after exposure to COVID-19
Sen. Heinrich warns worst is yet to come for NM in COVID-19 fight
Sen. Heinrich warns worst is yet to come for NM in COVID-19 fight
New Mexico gets 3rd surge in a row on unemployment claims
New Mexico gets 3rd surge in a row on unemployment claims
NM offering $750 stimulus payment for self-employed workers impacted by COVID-19 outbreak
NM offering $750 stimulus payment for self-employed workers impacted by COVID-19 outbreak
Advertisement


Lovelace cuts pay, hours during COVID-19 crisis
Lovelace cuts pay, hours during COVID-19 crisis
1 additional death, 124 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico
1 additional death, 124 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico
Man arrested after making threats urging killing of Navajo people because of COVID-19 outbreak
Man arrested after making threats urging killing of Navajo people because of COVID-19 outbreak
Albuquerque Pride canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic
Albuquerque Pride canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic
Nursing home in Four Corners reports 9 positive cases of COVID-19
Nursing home in Four Corners reports 9 positive cases of COVID-19