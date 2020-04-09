Man arrested after making threats urging killing of Navajo people because of COVID-19 outbreak

The racially charged attack comes at a time when the Navajo Nation faces a troubling outbreak of COVID-19 cases and prepares for a 57-hour curfew beginning, Friday night. Navajo Nation

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said there is no room for that type racially charged attack during a time of crisis.

"There's a lot of negativity out there but when it comes to hate that incites violence or even death or killing -- that's were you step over that line," said Nez. "I appreciate all the authorities including our own Navajo Nation police who helped investigate that incident. There's no room for that type of hate here -- not just here but all across the country."

Franzen was booked into an Arizona jail for attempting to incite an act of terrorism, which is a class three felony.