Man arrested, another suspect wanted for murder of New Mexico teenager

KOB Web Staff
Updated: July 24, 2020 10:18 PM
Created: July 24, 2020 09:54 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A man was arrested for the murder of a 16-year-old girl at the entrance of Storrie Lake State Park near Las Vegas, New Mexico.
Nico Beralla, 30, was taken into custody Friday. New Mexico State Police said they were able to identify Beralla as a suspect due to interviews, video surveillance, and search warrants.
Police are still looking for another suspect, Roger A. Tait-Gomez. Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous.
In addition to the murder of Adelina Tafoya, police said the men are responsible for the shootings of two other teenagers in early July.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tait-Gomez, 28, is asked to the call the New Mexico State Police in Las Vegas at (505) 425-6771 or call 911.
