Man arrested, charged with DWI after fatal crash in Roswell | KOB 4
Man arrested, charged with DWI after fatal crash in Roswell

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: December 06, 2019 11:59 AM
Created: December 06, 2019 11:49 AM

ROSWELL, N.M. — A three-car crash in Roswell left a man dead and injured two others, according to police. Luke Maxwell Towner has been arrested and charged with vehicular homicide in connection to the crash.  

The crash happened after 10 p.m. Thursday night at the intersection of East Hobbs Street and Southeast Main Street. Police determined that Towner was driving a pickup at close to 70 mph when he rear-ended a Hyundai sedan stopped at a red light.

There were three people inside the Hyundai sedan. Douglas Annis, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene. A man and a woman were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. 

After crashing into the Hyundai sedan, the pickup sideswiped a Chevrolet sedan that was also stopped at the intersection. No one in that sedan was injured. 

Towner was arrested at the scene after officers smelled alcohol on his breath and he admitted to drinking. He has been charged with DWI and appeared in court Friday morning. He will be held without bond at the Chaves County Detention Center. 


