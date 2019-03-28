Man arrested for assaulting woman, child at gymnastics studio | KOB 4
Man arrested for assaulting woman, child at gymnastics studio

Meg Hilling
March 28, 2019 06:52 PM

FARMINGTON, N.M. — A conversation about safety is underway in Farmington following the arrest of a man who touched a child and a woman’s buttocks at a gymnastics studio last Saturday.

The man, identified as Lucas Tsinajine, is said to have entered the Farmington Gymnastics Academy, where two birthday parties were underway. According to police, he pretended to be a parent and even ate some birthday cake before touching a child and a woman. Parents then chased him into the parking lot, where he was arrested a short time later by police.

"He was charged with criminal sexual contact of a minor and battery for the adult assault,” said Georgette Allen, spokesperson for the Farmington Police Department.

The event is now sparking a conversation about safety. The academy is now requiring parents to wear wristbands when they enter.

"Safety is our number one. it's important to us that our students are safe, anybody that decides to come in and join us for an event. it's important for our families and staff to be safe as well,” said Frankie Reddy, owner of the Farmington Gymnastics Academy.

According to police, parents can help prevent situations like this from happening again, by making note of the other adults they see around them and approaching anyone they don't recognize.

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

