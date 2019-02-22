Man arrested for Carlsbad homicide | KOB 4
Man arrested for Carlsbad homicide

Faith Egbuonu
February 22, 2019 06:56 PM

CARLSBAD, N.M. - Police say a Carlsbad man was shot in the head. 

"It was more than likely foul play," Carlsbad Police Department Detective Sgt. Andrew Swanson said.

Police arrested 18-year-old Tyler Riley in connection with the murder of a Carlsbad man found dead inside his home. According to the police report, officers and detectives responded to the scene on 400 Block of North Lake early Thursday. 

"Throughout our investigation on the scene, we were able to determine that the victim, Melvin Mason, died of a gunshot wound," Swanson said.

Eddy's County's Sheriff's office received a tip which eventually led to the suspect's arrest.

"They received a tip and acted upon it, and actually interviewed the person who led us to the suspect, based upon their information," Swanson said.

We reached out to a couple of the victim's neighbors who said 49-year-old Melvin Mason was quiet and reserved.

Police say Riley was arrested for second-degree murder and tampering with evidence. They didn't want to release specifics about the crime scene just yet, while they are still investigating.

Faith Egbuonu


Updated: February 22, 2019 06:56 PM
Created: February 22, 2019 04:40 PM

