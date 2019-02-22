Man arrested for Carlsbad homicide

"Throughout our investigation on the scene, we were able to determine that the victim, Melvin Mason, died of a gunshot wound," Swanson said.

Eddy's County's Sheriff's office received a tip which eventually led to the suspect's arrest.

"They received a tip and acted upon it, and actually interviewed the person who led us to the suspect, based upon their information," Swanson said.

We reached out to a couple of the victim's neighbors who said 49-year-old Melvin Mason was quiet and reserved.

Police say Riley was arrested for second-degree murder and tampering with evidence. They didn't want to release specifics about the crime scene just yet, while they are still investigating.