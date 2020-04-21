Man arrested for homicide of Mennonite woman from Farmington | KOB 4
Man arrested for homicide of Mennonite woman from Farmington

KOB Web Staff
Updated: April 21, 2020 05:06 PM
Created: April 21, 2020 04:47 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A man was arrested at Luke Air Force Base in Glendale, Arizona for the homicide of Sasha Krause.

Krause, 27, had been reported as a missing person from the Mennonite Community in Farmington in January. 

She was found dead in February.

Detectives with the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, through their investigation, learned that during the time Sasha Krause went missing, Mark Gooch had traveled from Luke Air Force Base, where he lives, to Farmington, New Mexico.

Further investigation placed Gooch near Sunset Crater in Coconino County where Krause’s body was located, according to authorities.


