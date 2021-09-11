Man arrested in connection to road rage incident

Jamesha Begay
Updated: September 11, 2021 10:37 PM
Created: September 11, 2021 09:18 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. - The Santa Fe Police Department arrested 47-year-old Eleazar Flores-Torres in connection to a road rage incident on Friday evening at Rufina Street.
Torres was identified as a driver involved in a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and arrested for open count of murder, aggravated battery, abuse of a child, accidents involving death or personal injuries, and duty to give information and render aid.
Police said they received multiple calls reporting a motor versus pedestrian collision on Rufina Street on Friday.
Officers said when they arrived on scene, a male victim was located and immediately transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The department said the suspect fled the area when police arrived, but with help from the community, they located Torres.
This is an active investigation and anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call Detective Luke Wakefield at 505-955-5406.
