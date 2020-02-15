Man arrested in decades-old rapes in California, New Mexico

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) - A man has been arrested in two decades-old rapes in California and New Mexico after authorities in Albuquerque were able to test rape kits that had been untested for years.

Police in Mountain View, California, say detectives learned in January that DNA collected during a 2004 sexual assault investigation matched DNA from a 1997 rape case in Albuquerque. Police in New Mexico arrested 45-year-old Van Overton, Jr., and extradited him to California to face rape and other charges.