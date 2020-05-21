Man arrested in Roswell cold case

Investigators believe “Sifuentes shot Torrez possibly because she owed him money for drugs.”

However, this isn’t Sifuentes’ first run in with the law.

In 2015, Sifuentes was accused for a different murder. Investigators said Sifuentes tried to use a college ID to cross the El Paso Border from Mexico when he was arrested for the murder of Daniel Herrera, whose decomposed body was found off the old Clovis Highway weeks prior.

According to court documents, Sifuentes was not convicted of Herrera’s murder due to “lack of evidence provided during trial.”

Sifuentes is scheduled to return to Roswell to face first-degree murder and tampering with evidence charges in the 2014 murder of Torrez.

Sifuentes is currently being held without bond at the Metro Detention Center in Albuquerque.



