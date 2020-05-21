Man arrested in Roswell cold case

Faith Egbuonu
Updated: May 21, 2020 07:08 PM
Created: May 21, 2020 06:49 PM
ROSWELL, N.M.- Roswell Police said Matthew Sifuentes, 36, was arrested Wednesday night in Albuquerque for the murder of Jessica Torrez, a 31-year-old woman found shot to death inside her home in Roswell May 2014.
According to investigators, an arrest warrant was issued for Sifuentes several weeks ago following Roswell Police Department’s investigation into the murder of Torrez throughout the years.
The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s office said they were notified by Roswell Police Department on Sifuentes’ whereabouts in Albuquerque.
Roswell Police Department said they learned the suspect was living in Albuquerque and notified Albuquerque law enforcement authorities, and with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service-- a deputy from USMS arrested Sifuentes Wednesday night at 11:30 p.m.
Investigators believe “Sifuentes shot Torrez possibly because she owed him money for drugs.”
However, this isn’t Sifuentes’ first run in with the law.
In 2015, Sifuentes was accused for a different murder. Investigators said Sifuentes tried to use a college ID to cross the El Paso Border from Mexico when he was arrested for the murder of Daniel Herrera, whose decomposed body was found off the old Clovis Highway weeks prior.
According to court documents, Sifuentes was not convicted of Herrera’s murder due to “lack of evidence provided during trial.”
Sifuentes is scheduled to return to Roswell to face first-degree murder and tampering with evidence charges in the 2014 murder of Torrez.
Sifuentes is currently being held without bond at the Metro Detention Center in Albuquerque.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company