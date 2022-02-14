Man arrested on human trafficking charges in Chaves County

Alex Ross
Updated: February 14, 2022 09:41 AM
Created: February 14, 2022 09:38 AM
CHAVES COUNTY, N.M. – A man is facing multiple charges after Chaves County deputies found him transporting several undocumented immigrants Saturday as part of a human trafficking operation.
Jesus Pena, 53, faces seven counts of human trafficking. According to the Chaves County Sheriff's Office, he also faces one count each of speeding, open container, driving with a suspended license and possession of a controlled substance.
Pena was arrested around 5 p.m. Saturday after he drove more than three miles while deputies tried to pull his minivan over for allegedly speeding.
Deputies say Pena appeared extremely nervous when he was pulled over. Upon closer investigation, six individuals were found hidden in the back of the van.
Deputies discovered the individuals were in the U.S. illegally. It was also discovered that Pena's alleged job was to pick them up at different work locations and transport them to other locations each day.
Pena was also reportedly found to have cocaine on him when deputies pulled him over.
