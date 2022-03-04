Man arrested on sexual assault charges

Alex Ross
ROSWELL, N.M. — The Chaves County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a teenage girl who was once in his care.
Deputies arrested 36-year-old Matthew Morales of Roswell on three criminal counts Monday. Court records state he has been charged with two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor and one count of criminal sexual penetration of a minor.
Police allege Morales had sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl three times at his home between February and March of last year.
The girl’s mother reported the alleged incidents to police last August after learning of them.
Morales when questioned by police, denied any wrongdoing.
Chaves County Magistrate Judge E.J Fouratt on Monday ordered Morales released on his own recognizance while he awaits trial.
