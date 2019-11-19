Man charged for fatal stabbing in Santa Fe | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Man charged for fatal stabbing in Santa Fe

Man charged for fatal stabbing in Santa Fe

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: November 19, 2019 11:51 AM
Created: November 19, 2019 11:39 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. — A Santa Fe man has been charged with an open count of murder. 

According to the Santa Fe Police Department, Jonathan Kelly, 61, stabbed Robert Barela, 51, on Lopez Street shortly after 8 p.m. Monday evening. Barela was declared dead on scene. 

Advertisement

Police said Kelly refused to come out of a house on the 1100 block of Lopez Street, so the SFPD SWAT team and Crisis Negotiations team were called.  After several hours, Kelly stopped communicating with officers and police entered the residence. 

SFPD said they found Kelly unconscious inside the house, after he apparently took excessive amounts of prescription medication. He was taken to a hospital for medical treatment. 

The investigation is ongoing. 


Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Family and friends mourn 17-year-old who was killed in accidental shooting
Family and friends mourn 17-year-old who was killed in accidental shooting
Albuquerque police: Woman killed in apparent robbery attempt
Albuquerque police: Woman killed in apparent robbery attempt
Adoption center has senior pets looking for a home
Adoption center has senior pets looking for a home
Storm systems to drop rain, snow while crossing New Mexico
Storm systems to drop rain, snow while crossing New Mexico
Former DA's son uses her home in rental scam
Former DA's son uses her home in rental scam
Advertisement


Albuquerque police: Woman killed in apparent robbery attempt
Albuquerque police: Woman killed in apparent robbery attempt
Early voting begins for Albuquerque runoff election
Early voting begins for Albuquerque runoff election
Man charged for fatal stabbing in Santa Fe
Man charged for fatal stabbing in Santa Fe
Storm systems to drop rain, snow while crossing New Mexico
Storm systems to drop rain, snow while crossing New Mexico
Family and friends mourn 17-year-old who was killed in accidental shooting
Family and friends mourn 17-year-old who was killed in accidental shooting