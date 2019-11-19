Man charged for fatal stabbing in Santa Fe

Christina Rodriguez
SANTA FE, N.M. — A Santa Fe man has been charged with an open count of murder.
According to the Santa Fe Police Department, Jonathan Kelly, 61, stabbed Robert Barela, 51, on Lopez Street shortly after 8 p.m. Monday evening. Barela was declared dead on scene.
Police said Kelly refused to come out of a house on the 1100 block of Lopez Street, so the SFPD SWAT team and Crisis Negotiations team were called. After several hours, Kelly stopped communicating with officers and police entered the residence.
SFPD said they found Kelly unconscious inside the house, after he apparently took excessive amounts of prescription medication. He was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.
The investigation is ongoing.
