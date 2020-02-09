Man charged in 2019 killing in New Mexico arrested in Nevada | KOB 4
The Associated Press
Created: February 09, 2020 10:47 AM

CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) — A 21-year-old New Mexico homicide suspect has been arrested in Nevada and awaits extradition, authorities said.

The Eddy County Sheriff’s Office said Preston Thompson was sought in the shooting death of 26-year-old Carlie Overturff, who was found dead on a dirt road last September.

Clark County Detention Center records indicate Thompson is serving a jail sentence for grand larceny auto and that he now faces a hearing Monday in a court in Las Vegas on a fugitive warrant.

Thompson is charged with murder in New Mexico where online court records don’t list a defense attorney for Thompson who could comment on the allegation.

Thompson had been missing since September and Eddy County sheriff’s Capt. Matt Hutchinson said investigators received information that Thompson had left Carlsbad and might be in Nevada, the Carlsbad Current-Argus reported.

Hutchinson said no motive was established for the alleged homicide.


