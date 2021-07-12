Man charged in connection to 2012 disappearance of Las Vegas woman

Trujillo later admitted to killing her before taking his own life earlier this year.

"It’s been long enough no more running the truth has come out, and it’s time to come forward and pay for what he did," Angela Rivera, Cindy’s sister.

Ortiz worked for Trujillo at his tow truck company, All-American Towing. The two were free while Cindy’s family searched for answers.

“It tore us apart every day we got to watch them prosper, make a tow company marry her best friend, have children," said Angela.

Ortiz already has a record, even serving time for drug trafficking, which he only served 6 of the 13-year sentence.

Cindy's family said while it's not closure, having Ortiz behind bars again would be the closest thing to peace they can get until her body is found.

"My sister, everybody she met, a friend to so many, she was a mother, a daughter, a granddaughter, a cousin, she just means the world to us, and it's time that we find her," said Angela.

The New Mexico State Police said this case is still under investigation.

The Rivera family is asking anyone with whereabouts on Ortiz to call state police.