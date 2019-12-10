Man charged with murder of 20-year-old in Santa Fe | KOB 4
KOB Web Staff
Updated: December 10, 2019 03:18 PM
Created: December 10, 2019 03:16 PM

SANTA FE, N.M.- Murder charges were filed against James Garcia of Santa Fe for the killing of 20-year-old Daniel Gisler.

A judge Tuesday ordered the arrest warrant affidavit sealed out of concerns about the potential for violent retaliation against individuals identified in the affidavit.

Garcia was transported from MDC to Santa Fe Tuesday afternoon.

The victim's father, Viktor Gisler, said he immigrated here from Switzerland in 1998 to pursue the American dream. He said he was a single parent when Daniel was murdered. Viktor fears his son was "caught up in a drug deal and suspects Daniel may have been robbed and killed."

His son’s body, which was released to the family on Tuesday, was discovered under a tarp near one of the three properties where authorities executed search warrants last week, Gisler said.

Garcia lived at one of those properties, according to police.

Daniel was a graduate of Santa Fe High school, Viktor said.

A funeral is planned for Dec. 17 at Santa Maria De La Pas Catholic Church.


