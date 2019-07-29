Man charged with murder of Roswell woman
July 29, 2019 06:05 PM
ROSWELL, N.M.- Alessandro Alva, 20, was arrested and charged with the murder of a Jennifer Morro, 40.
Investigators believe Alva was driving the pickup truck that was seen leaving the scene of Friday night's shooting.
Police spotted the truck Sunday night.
As they were inspecting the truck, Alva approached the officers and told him he was the vehicle's owner.
Upon further questioning, Alva told the officers that he picked up the woman after he saw her walking along East Second. He said he gave her a ride, but denied shooting her.
Alava was subsequently booked into the Chaves County Detention Center where he is being held without bond.
