Man charged with three counts of first-degree murder for house party shootings

KOB Web Staff
Created: January 15, 2020 05:26 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The man who police say pulled the trigger at a house party in Hobbs is facing charges for the murders of three people.
Initially, Bishop Henderson was charged with assault after witnesses told police they saw him shoot a man in the face.
However, Henderson is now charged with three counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of Kristal Avena, Khalil Carter and Lamar Lee-Kane.
Court documents do not indicate why investigators now believe Henderson fired the deadly shots.
At his initial arraignment, witnesses described seeing shots come from a nearby alley.
