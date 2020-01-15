Man charged with three counts of first-degree murder for house party shootings | KOB 4
Man charged with three counts of first-degree murder for house party shootings

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The man who police say pulled the trigger at a house party in Hobbs is facing charges for the murders of three people. 

Initially, Bishop Henderson was charged with assault after witnesses told police they saw him shoot a man in the face.

However, Henderson is now charged with three counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of Kristal Avena, Khalil Carter and Lamar Lee-Kane. 

Court documents do not indicate why investigators now believe Henderson fired the deadly shots. 

At his initial arraignment, witnesses described seeing shots come from a nearby alley.


