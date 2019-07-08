Man dies after police shooting in Tularosa | KOB 4
Advertisement

Man dies after police shooting in Tularosa

Man dies after police shooting in Tularosa

KOB Web Staff
July 08, 2019 04:02 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A Tularosa police officer shot and killed a man who was reportedly firing a gun near a restaurant Sunday night, according to New Mexico State Police.

Advertisement

The suspect has been identified as 43-year-old Johnny M. Vigil.

The officer was not injured during the confrontation.

New Mexico State Police is investigating the incident. 

 

Credits

KOB Web Staff


Created: July 08, 2019 04:02 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Albuquerque police investigating two-week-old's death
Albuquerque police investigating two-week-old's death
Street Safe New Mexico says human trafficking is ‘rampant’ in Albuquerque
Street Safe New Mexico says human trafficking is ‘rampant’ in Albuquerque
Pedestrian killed in southwest Albuquerque crash
Pedestrian killed in southwest Albuquerque crash
State senator misses committee meeting after DWI arrest
State senator misses committee meeting after DWI arrest
4 people shot outside downtown Albuquerque nightclub
4 people shot outside downtown Albuquerque nightclub
Advertisement




Albuquerque police investigating two-week-old's death
Albuquerque police investigating two-week-old's death
Man dies after police shooting in Tularosa
Man dies after police shooting in Tularosa
State senator misses committee meeting after DWI arrest
State senator misses committee meeting after DWI arrest
Forest Service thanks campers for responsible holiday weekend
Forest Service thanks campers for responsible holiday weekend
Wealthy financier charged with molesting dozens of girls
Wealthy financier charged with molesting dozens of girls