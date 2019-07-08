Man dies after police shooting in Tularosa
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A Tularosa police officer shot and killed a man who was reportedly firing a gun near a restaurant Sunday night, according to New Mexico State Police.
The suspect has been identified as 43-year-old Johnny M. Vigil.
The officer was not injured during the confrontation.
New Mexico State Police is investigating the incident.
