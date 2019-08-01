Man dies in Border Patrol custody in NM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A man from El Salvador died at a Border Patrol facility in Lordsburg, New Mexico Thursday morning.
According to a statement from the agency, the man was taken into custody by El Paso Station Border Patrol agents and was being processed in Lordsburg when he "fell into medical distress."
The statement says attempts to revive the 32-year-old man were unsuccessful.
