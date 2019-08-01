Man dies in Border Patrol custody in NM | KOB 4
Man dies in Border Patrol custody in NM

Joshua Panas
August 01, 2019 03:10 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A man from El Salvador died at a Border Patrol facility in Lordsburg, New Mexico Thursday morning.

According to a statement from the agency, the man was taken into custody by El Paso Station Border Patrol agents and was being processed in Lordsburg when he "fell into medical distress."

The statement says attempts to revive the 32-year-old man were unsuccessful.

August 01, 2019

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

