Man discharged from NM hospital after 40 day battle with COVID-19 | KOB 4
Man discharged from NM hospital after 40 day battle with COVID-19

Diana Castillo
Updated: July 23, 2020 06:47 PM
Created: July 23, 2020 06:25 PM

FARMINGTON N.M- After a forty-day battle with COVID-19, Tony John was discharged from San Juan Regional Medical Center.  

“That's the one thing that was hard, I think, on the kids because we didn't have Father's Day. We have Father's Day dinner for him every year, and we didn't do that this year because he was still in the ICU, and he was still on the ventilator.” said John's wife Margie.

Margie and her son also tested positive for the virus. She was hospitalized for 11 days and her son was in the hospital for two days.

“You can't taste anything, you can't smell anything," she said. "I got so weak I couldn't get up, I couldn't even sit up to drink water or eat anything.”

Margie says she was on oxygen for a while. As for her husband, he is in a rehabilitation center in Albuquerque.

“This virus isn't a joke," she said. "It affects every person differently. That's why we lost so many people on Navajo Nation."

Margie John says she hopes they can get back to normal and get back the time they missed with their 7 children and 11 grandkids.


