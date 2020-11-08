Man drowns attempting to retrieve his dog from pond | KOB 4
Advertisement

Man drowns attempting to retrieve his dog from pond

Man drowns attempting to retrieve his dog from pond

The Associated Press
Created: November 08, 2020 10:17 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico man has drowned while attempting to retrieve his dog from a pond.

Police Chief Freddie Trujillo said the Santa Fe man was seen heading into the pond at the Hilton Santa Fe Buffalo Thunder Resort & Casino to retrieve his dog on Thursday night.

Advertisement

“Witnesses saw him go down there and he never came back,” Trujillo said.

Another man jumped into the pond to try to save the man, who has not yet been publicly identified, but was unsuccessful.

“It’s a tragic loss for his family,” he said.

A crew from the Santa Fe County Fire Department found the man’s dog later in the evening, Trujillo said.

Trujillo said police recovered the man’s body late Friday afternoon after draining the pond.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 16 new deaths, 1,287 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 16 new deaths, 1,287 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico GOP raising funds for Trump lawsuits
New Mexico GOP raising funds for Trump lawsuits
Biden car caravan takes over Downtown Albuquerque; Trump voters rally at Roundhouse
Biden car caravan takes over Downtown Albuquerque; Trump voters rally at Roundhouse
Las Cruces funeral home cited for violating public health order
Las Cruces funeral home cited for violating public health order
New Mexicans have differing views about whether new COVID-19 restrictions should be implemented
New Mexicans have differing views about whether new COVID-19 restrictions should be implemented
Advertisement


Some veteran teachers skip wave of pandemic-era retirements
In this photo provided by Farmington Municipal Schools, Gerald Bonds, 86, speaks with an AP reporter via video chat at Farmington High School on Sept. 14, 2020, in Farmington, N.M. Bonds, in his 58th year of teaching at Farmington High School, like most teachers in his state has been instructing his students remotely - an arrangement he despises. (Farmington Municipal Schools via AP)
Biden defeats Trump for White House, says 'time to heal'
President-elect Joe Biden gestures on stage after speaking, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)
New Mexico GOP raising funds for Trump lawsuits
New Mexico GOP raising funds for Trump lawsuits
Biden car caravan takes over Downtown Albuquerque; Trump voters rally at Roundhouse
Biden car caravan takes over Downtown Albuquerque; Trump voters rally at Roundhouse
Nov. 7 Highlights: Biden’s final push to victory, what happens next?
Nov. 7 Highlights: Biden’s final push to victory, what happens next?