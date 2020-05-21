Man faced with multiple delays in receiving unemployment benefits

"Every time I've talked to somebody, they've told me something totally different," Bill said. "Nobody's on the same page."



This week, he was told to file an additional form to get his money.

After he filed the form, a different Workforce Solutions employee reportedly told him filling out that form was actually a big mistake, forcing his claim process to start over again, causing a delay of up to 6 weeks.

"I lost my cool with this guy," Bill said. "I yelled at him and if he watches this I'm sorry, that's not how I am."

Bill was told Thursday that a week of benefits may come through within 48-hours, but he is not optimistic that will happen.

In response to Bill's situation, Department of Workforce Solutions Secretary Bill McCamley said, “Our job is to help every single person and for folks like Mr. Jordan we deeply apologize for the frustration he is going through.”

McCamley said as of this week, they have over 120,000 New Mexicans receiving unemployment, and more than $670 million has been paid out since March.

As for the call center, they say in the last two days, they’ve taken care of 79% of the people who have called in, adding it’s a big improvement since last month.