Man faces assault charges after threatening, coughing on people at a Santa Fe Big Lots

Faith Egbuonu
Created: March 31, 2020 06:03 PM
SANTA FE, N.M.— A Santa Fe man is facing assault charges after being accused of purposefully coughing on several people at a Big Lots store in Santa Fe last Monday. Now one woman said she fears her health is at risk
According to the complaint, 40-year-old Edward Babcock threatened a woman and her 10-year-old daughter shortly before coughing in their direction. Investigators said Babcock coughed on the girl's neck.
According to investigators, all parties stated they were in fear of contracting COVID-19 due to Babcock coughing in close proximity.
There has been no confirmation on whether Babcock has been infected by the virus. He is no longer being held in custody.
The case is still under investigation.
