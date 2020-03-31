Man faces assault charges after threatening, coughing on people at a Santa Fe Big Lots

SANTA FE, N.M.— A Santa Fe man is facing assault charges after being accused of purposefully coughing on several people at a Big Lots store in Santa Fe last Monday. Now one woman said she fears her health is at risk

According to the complaint, 40-year-old Edward Babcock threatened a woman and her 10-year-old daughter shortly before coughing in their direction. Investigators said Babcock coughed on the girl's neck.