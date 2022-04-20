Man faces charges for alleged serial jewel thefts at downtown Santa Fe businesses

"To know that he's been in and out of jail is ridiculous," Swatek said. "It's hard to understand how he keeps getting out so he can continue terrorizing all the different businesses downtown."

Momeni's Gallery nearby was hit even harder back in December. Guzman was arrested for stealing around $100,000 worth of items as the alleged suspect in the case. Police say Guzman even admitted to taking items and selling them to tourists around the Plaza.

Folks with Momeni's say they were hit twice and Guzman was caught the second time. He was arrested but it's unclear what actually happened to those charges – and a list of prior charges all appear dismissed in the court system.

At Manitou, they are hoping for some sort of justice and prosecutors are looking to keep Guzman locked up this time around.

"This is our home. this is an invasion. so it's really hard to accept," Swatek said.