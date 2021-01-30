Man faces federal charges in New Mexico train derailment | KOB 4
Man faces federal charges in New Mexico train derailment

The Associated Press
Updated: January 30, 2021 10:12 AM
Created: January 30, 2021 10:12 AM

VADO, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico man is facing federal charges for allegedly derailing a freight train. Federal prosecutors say Luis Angel Rodriguez made an initial court appearance Friday.

The 27-year-old La Mesa man will remain in custody pending a preliminary hearing. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.

Authorities say Rodriguez in the early morning hours of Dec. 2 allegedly placed railroad ties on the track near Vado. That caused two Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway locomotives and 12 empty rail cars to derail, resulting in millions of dollars in damage.

The conductor and engineer also were injured.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

