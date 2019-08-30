Man faces more charges in death of 13-year-old boy
KOB Web Staff
August 30, 2019 03:38 PM
SANTA FE, N.M.- A man accused of causing a 13-year-old's death is facing more charges.
Jordan Nunez was charged with more counts of child abuse on Friday.
Court documents obtained by KOB 4 in 2018 accused Nunez of torturing Jeremiah Valencia daily with a homemade spear or a shock collar.
Authorities initially suspected Nunez's father, 42-year-old Thomas Ferguson, as the one who fatally beat the boy. Ferguson was also charged but he died by suicide in jail.
Nunez claims he was under pressure from his father to abuse Valencia.
Nunez's trial date is set for November.
Credits
KOB Web Staff
Updated: August 30, 2019 03:38 PM
Created: August 30, 2019 03:37 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved