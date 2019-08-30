Man faces more charges in death of 13-year-old boy | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Man faces more charges in death of 13-year-old boy

Man faces more charges in death of 13-year-old boy

KOB Web Staff
August 30, 2019 03:38 PM

SANTA FE, N.M.- A man accused of causing a 13-year-old's death is facing more charges.

Advertisement

Jordan Nunez was charged with more counts of child abuse on Friday.

Court documents obtained by KOB 4 in 2018 accused Nunez of torturing Jeremiah Valencia daily with a homemade spear or a shock collar.

Authorities initially suspected Nunez's father, 42-year-old Thomas Ferguson, as the one who fatally beat the boy. Ferguson was also charged but he died by suicide in jail. 

Nunez claims he was under pressure from his father to abuse Valencia.

Nunez's trial date is set for November. 

Credits

KOB Web Staff


Updated: August 30, 2019 03:38 PM
Created: August 30, 2019 03:37 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

15 men arrested in prostitution sting
15 men arrested in prostitution sting
APS lifts 'shelter in place' alerts for three Albuquerque schools
APS lifts 'shelter in place' alerts for three Albuquerque schools
Man's death investigated as homicide in Ranchos de Taos
Man's death investigated as homicide in Ranchos de Taos
Woman arrested for harboring car wash murder suspect
Woman arrested for harboring car wash murder suspect
APD: Police activity in SE Albuquerque
APD: Police activity in SE Albuquerque
Advertisement



Man faces more charges in death of 13-year-old boy
Man faces more charges in death of 13-year-old boy
Man's death investigated as homicide in Ranchos de Taos
Man's death investigated as homicide in Ranchos de Taos
More West Nile cases reported in New Mexico
More West Nile cases reported in New Mexico
APS lifts 'shelter in place' alerts for three Albuquerque schools
APS lifts 'shelter in place' alerts for three Albuquerque schools
APD: Police activity in SE Albuquerque
APD: Police activity in SE Albuquerque