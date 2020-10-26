Man fatally stabbed in San Juan County; Sister is in custody

The Associated Press
Created: October 26, 2020 06:21 AM
FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — San Juan County Sheriff’s officials say a woman has been accused of fatally stabbing her older brother. They say 22-year-old Mykelti Brown was arrested Saturday in the area of Crouch Mesa.
Sheriff’s officials say Brown is being held on suspicion of an open count of murder in the death of 31-year-old Levi Loma.
Deputies dispatched to the scene found the victim being treated for an apparent stab wound and Brown being restrained by a family member. They say Loma was transported to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Sheriff’s officials didn’t disclose a possible motive for the stabbing.
