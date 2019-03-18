Man found dead inside Farmington home after standoff
KOB Web Staff
March 18, 2019 10:29 PM
FARMINGTON, N.M.- A person was taken into custody and a man was found dead inside a home in Farmington.
U.S. Marshals were trying to serve a warrant at the home Monday in the area of Yale Dr. and Cherry Hills Dr.
A standoff ensued and people were evacuated from their homes.
After firing tear gas and arresting the one suspect, people were allowed to return to their home.
Credits
KOB Web Staff
Updated: March 18, 2019 10:29 PM
Created: March 18, 2019 09:59 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved