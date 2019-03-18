Man found dead inside Farmington home after standoff | KOB 4
Man found dead inside Farmington home after standoff

KOB Web Staff
March 18, 2019 10:29 PM

FARMINGTON, N.M.- A person was taken into custody and a man was found dead inside a home in Farmington.

U.S. Marshals were trying to serve a warrant at the home Monday in the area of Yale Dr. and Cherry Hills Dr.

A standoff ensued and people were evacuated from their homes.

After firing tear gas and arresting the one suspect, people were allowed to return to their home.

