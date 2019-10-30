Roswell police investigate third homicide this month

Faith Egbuonu
ROSWELL, N.M. — Police are investigating the third homicide in Roswell this month. A man in his 40s was found dead with gunshot wounds Tuesday night, according to the Roswell Police Department.
Roswell Police Department spokesman Todd Wildermuth said police were called to the 2000 block of North Mississippi Avenue around 10:20 p.m., where they found the victim.
Information is limited at this time. This is the sixth homicide in Roswell for 2019.
