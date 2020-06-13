Man gets prison term for impersonating US deputy marshal | KOB 4
Man gets prison term for impersonating US deputy marshal

The Associated Press
Updated: June 13, 2020 11:09 AM
Created: June 13, 2020 11:02 AM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A Las Cruces man has been sentenced to over eight months in prison for impersonating a deputy U.S. marshal.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for New Mexico says 39-year-old Aaron Tyler Stroud’s sentence imposed Wednesday includes credit for time already served and also requires a two-year period of supervised release after he’s out of prison.

According to the office, Stroud claimed on Sept. 29 to be an officer of the U.S. Marshals Service when he approached a Las Cruces police officer who was responding to a report of domestic violence.

Stroud was wearing a shirt with “U.S. Marshal” printed on it, carried a radio, a false badge and a holstered gun and said he routinely patrolled the area, the office said.

It said Stroud had previously intervened in the domestic dispute by pretending to be a deputy marshal and pointing his gun at the man and woman involved in the dispute.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

