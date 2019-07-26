Man impersonating county worker going door-to-door in Santa Fe
Kai Porter
July 26, 2019 06:45 PM
SANTA FE, N.M.- Someone has been going door-to-door in Santa Fe impersonating a county employee.
County officials said a person reported the impersonator in the Vegas Verdes community, off Cerrillos Road.
“He did have a Santa Fe County shirt and hat on, but was not able to provide a business card or any identification," said Santa Fe County spokesperson Carmelina Hart.
Hart said Santa Fe County Housing Authority will only make home visits after making an appointment.
"Any of our housing employees that do go to houses do have a badge and business cards," Hart said.
It's unclear what motivated the man to impersonate a county worker, but Hart said residents should immediately report the man if he continues.
“If someone is posing as an employee, asking you for personal information, please do not give that information to that person and report it as soon as you can,” Hart said.
