Man impersonating county worker going door-to-door in Santa Fe | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Man impersonating county worker going door-to-door in Santa Fe

Kai Porter
July 26, 2019 06:45 PM

SANTA FE, N.M.- Someone has been going door-to-door in Santa Fe impersonating a county employee.

Advertisement

County officials said a person reported the impersonator in the Vegas Verdes community, off Cerrillos Road.

“He did have a Santa Fe County shirt and hat on, but was not able to provide a business card or any identification," said Santa Fe County spokesperson Carmelina Hart.

Hart said Santa Fe County Housing Authority will only make home visits after making an appointment.

"Any of our housing employees that do go to houses do have a badge and business cards," Hart said.

It's unclear what motivated the man to impersonate a county worker, but Hart said residents should immediately report the man if he continues.

“If someone is posing as an employee, asking you for personal information, please do not give that information to that person and report it as soon as you can,” Hart said.

Credits

Kai Porter


Created: July 26, 2019 06:45 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Man accused of making child porn, abusing girls to be held pending trial
Man accused of making child porn, abusing girls to be held pending trial
Deadly crash closes portion of Route 66 near Albuquerque
Deadly crash closes portion of Route 66 near Albuquerque
Thousands wait out storm to see country music star Jason Aldean perform
Thousands wait out storm to see country music star Jason Aldean perform
Despite storm, delays some country music fans still enjoyed Jason Aldean concert
Despite storm, delays some country music fans still enjoyed Jason Aldean concert
Police searching for heavily-tattooed man in connection to SE NM murder
Police searching for heavily-tattooed man in connection to SE NM murder
Advertisement




Less than a third of New Mexico students test proficient
Less than a third of New Mexico students test proficient
Judge considers dismissing case against former NM sheriff, magistrate judge
Judge considers dismissing case against former NM sheriff, magistrate judge
Storm leads to spiking water levels in Rio Grande
Storm leads to spiking water levels in Rio Grande
Santa Fe tourists may be greeted by weeds
Santa Fe tourists may be greeted by weeds
Man impersonating county worker going door-to-door in Santa Fe
Man impersonating county worker going door-to-door in Santa Fe