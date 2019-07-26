Man impersonating county worker going door-to-door in Santa Fe

Hart said Santa Fe County Housing Authority will only make home visits after making an appointment.

"Any of our housing employees that do go to houses do have a badge and business cards," Hart said.

It's unclear what motivated the man to impersonate a county worker, but Hart said residents should immediately report the man if he continues.

“If someone is posing as an employee, asking you for personal information, please do not give that information to that person and report it as soon as you can,” Hart said.