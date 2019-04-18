Man implicated in death of Albuquerque teenagers to be held on other charges
KOB Web Staff
April 18, 2019 01:42 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A judge ordered the pre-trial detention of a man who has been implicated in the deaths of Collin Romero and Ahmed Lateef.
The teenagers were found buried in a grave on Rio Rancho's West Mesa.
Atkins has not been charged in connection to their deaths. He is facing 11 charges related an armed robbery.
Two men claim Jimmie Dunbar Atkins jumped them, robbed them and shot at them in November 2018.
In the motion to keep Dunbar behind bars, prosecutors revealed that they believe he was also involved in the murders of Romero and Lateef.
Prosecutors have not said when or if they plan to charge Dunbar with crimes relating to the deaths of Romero and Lateef.
Credits
KOB Web Staff
Updated: April 18, 2019 01:42 PM
Created: April 18, 2019 01:34 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved