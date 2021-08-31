Man keeps hope alive as family faces danger in Afghanistan

Because he said his family is being hunted — and any information about them could put them in danger.

Mohammed used to work for the U.S. in Afghanistan as a civilian.

"Because when I was kid, I was always saying to my mom that, ‘mom, I need, I want to work with the American people. I want to work with the American people’ — and my dream came through, thank God,’" said Mohammed.

But his dream job came to an end in his hometown of Kabul.

"In 2012, I got several calls from the Taliban,” said Mohammed.

"That if I continue working for the U.S. government, they're going to kill my family in front of my eyes and they're going to kill me too."

Fleeing danger, he came to America and earned his citizenship.

But now, after the U.S. departure, Mohammed said the Taliban is closing in on his family.

He said the Taliban recently ransacked their home, searching for any documentation on where they might be. He also said they are safe — in hiding — for now.

"I tried to do my best, I contacted our government, our senator of New Mexico and I contacted the department of the states and also sent an email for SIV visa about the situation and I never got any response from them. I'm really frustrated about my family, so much," he said.

Despite the lack of help from the government, he is volunteering to be an interpreter for the U.S. Army — flying to help communicate with the tens of thousands Afghans that were evacuated.

Even though his family was left behind, he said he’s hopeful.

“That's OK, I am trying to help to get help from them. Hopefully they can do something to help my family," Mohammed said.

He has faith he will be with his family again.