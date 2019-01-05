Man killed on Ohkay Owingeh Pueblo | KOB 4
Man killed on Ohkay Owingeh Pueblo

Joshua Panas
January 05, 2019 05:40 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The FBI and Ohkay Owingeh police are investigating a homicide on the Pueblo. 

Authorities said a man was found dead Saturday on N.M. 68. However, they did not say how he was killed. 

Authorities are looking for a suspect. 

No other information about the investigation was mad available. 

Credits

Joshua Panas


Created: January 05, 2019 05:40 PM

