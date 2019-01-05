Man killed on Ohkay Owingeh Pueblo
Joshua Panas
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The FBI and Ohkay Owingeh police are investigating a homicide on the Pueblo.
Authorities said a man was found dead Saturday on N.M. 68. However, they did not say how he was killed.
Authorities are looking for a suspect.
No other information about the investigation was mad available.
