Man killed Saturday in two-truck crash near Bloomfield

Jonathan Fjeld
Created: October 05, 2021 10:40 AM
BLOOMFIELD, N.M. – A man was killed Oct. 2 in a fatal two-car crash west of Bloomfield.
The crash occurred on U.S. Highway 64 near mile marker 60 and County Road 5322. A gray 1989 Ford F250 was traveling south, across U.S. Highway 64, when it was struck by a white Ford F250 traveling west on U.S. Highway 64.
James Cummins, 81, of Farmington, N.M., was identified as the driver of the gray Ford. Cummins was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the white Ford was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver's name was not released by State Police.
The reason for the crash is unknown but a lack of attention by the driver was a contributing factor in the crash. Seatbelts were also not properly used.
State Police's investigation is active and ongoing.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company