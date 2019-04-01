Man leads deputies on chase, crashes into family's home
Brittany Costello
April 01, 2019 06:32 PM
SANTA FE, N.M.- A pickup truck slammed into a mobile home in Santa Fe after a chase.
Joshua Carmona, his wife and four children were inside the home, on Agua Fria Road, when the crash happened.
According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, the chase started last Thursday when Garcia swerved into a lane in front of deputies, nearly hitting their patrol car and another vehicle.
Garcia then allegedly ran a red light, hit a truck, switched directions and plowed into the Carmona's home.
Emergency crews had to pull Garcia out of the truck because it was covered with debris from the home.
Garcia is facing numerous charges related to the crash, plus driving drunk.
The Carmona family was not hurt.
However, their mobile home was destroyed.
