Man offers $10,000 reward to help catch gun thief

“Wish I could've caught them in the act,” Williams said. “They're just lazy, no-good skunks. They're just scum."

The sentimental value is why he is offering $10,000 for the return of his belongings. The gun collection was given to him by Ed Hagan, a family friend who passed away in 2017.

“He spent 70 years collecting that - making that collection,” Williams said. “He was a teacher, until he retired, and a farmer. He didn't have a lot of money so when he bought something, it was well thought out of and quality."

Williams said the Hagan did not collect the guns just for himself.

“He knew I enjoyed firearms and the kids would too," he said.

Hagan had no son of his own but knew Williams was enjoying being a father for the first time. He wanted Williams' son to enjoy his collection someday.

“It's just an heirloom, it's something that you're attached to,” Williams said. “Every time you look at it, you have fondness for it, and knowing you get to - not just use it and enjoy it - but you get to pass it on to the next generation. Well that's just the way it's supposed to be."

