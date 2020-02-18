Man offers $10,000 reward to help catch gun thief | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Man offers $10,000 reward to help catch gun thief

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: February 18, 2020 06:43 PM
Created: February 18, 2020 06:22 PM

LEMITAR, N.M. - A New Mexico man put up a $10,000 reward for anyone who can help catch the person who stole his gun safe. 

“They drove through the BLM (Bureau of Land Management), cut my fence, just drove right in," said Kirt Williams, who lives in Lemitar. “The first thing, when you see it is you're just sick to your stomach, 'cause you're wondering what happened."

Advertisement

The safe contained a large gun collection that was gifted to him by a close friend.

He suspects the crooks targeted the safe, which weighed roughly 1,000 lbs. 

“Wish I could've caught them in the act,” Williams said. “They're just lazy, no-good skunks. They're just scum."

The sentimental value is why he is offering $10,000 for the return of his belongings. The gun collection was given to him by Ed Hagan, a family friend who passed away in 2017.

“He spent 70 years collecting that - making that collection,” Williams said. “He was a teacher, until he retired, and a farmer. He didn't have a lot of money so when he bought something, it was well thought out of and quality."

Williams said the Hagan did not collect the guns just for himself.

“He knew I enjoyed firearms and the kids would too," he said.

Hagan had no son of his own but knew Williams was enjoying being a father for the first time. He wanted Williams' son to enjoy his collection someday.

“It's just an heirloom, it's something that you're attached to,” Williams said. “Every time you look at it, you have fondness for it, and knowing you get to - not just use it and enjoy it -  but you get to pass it on to the next generation. Well that's just the way it's supposed to be."

Click here for a full list of what was stolen and how to contact Williams.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

NMSP: High school coach arrested for sexual exploitation of a child
NMSP: High school coach arrested for sexual exploitation of a child
Jewelry store, gun shop rammed by stolen trucks during crime spree
Jewelry store, gun shop rammed by stolen trucks during crime spree
18-year-old charged with homicide after fatal crash
Nayali Martinez
Recreational marijuana in NM: Why did it fail? Where does it go from here?
Recreational marijuana in NM: Why did it fail? Where does it go from here?
New Mexico backtracks on cannabis cards for nonresidents
New Mexico backtracks on cannabis cards for nonresidents
Advertisement


Man arrested for death of 4-year-old boy
Man arrested for death of 4-year-old boy
Jewelry store, gun shop rammed by stolen trucks during crime spree
Jewelry store, gun shop rammed by stolen trucks during crime spree
City councilor suggests Crowne Plaza as potential location for new homeless shelter
City councilor suggests Crowne Plaza as potential location for new homeless shelter
State budget still not a done deal
State budget still not a done deal
Man offers $10,000 reward to help catch gun thief
Man offers $10,000 reward to help catch gun thief