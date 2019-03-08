Man reunited with stolen dog after offering $10,000 reward | KOB 4
Man reunited with stolen dog after offering $10,000 reward

Faith Egbuonu
March 08, 2019 06:01 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A New Mexican man has been reunited with his dog.

Buddy DeLong’s Yorkie, Jack, was inside Jack’s truck when it was stolen from a restaurant parking lot in February.

After offering a $10,000 reward for the return of Jack, DeLong said he received calls and messages from people that thought they spotted his dog.

"We were just running out of hope,” DeLong said.

However, DeLong received a call on Wednesday from someone who had seen his truck at an Allsup’s in Artesia.

"We went down, blocked the truck in, took the guy out of the truck and held him until law enforcement arrived," DeLong said.

The suspect, who was taken into custody, eventually told DeLong that his girlfriend had Jack in Albuquerque.

"We reached out to her and told her to bring back to the veterinary clinic in Albuquerque,” DeLong said. “State police made contact with her at that point and got Jack from her, then brought him to Roswell," DeLong said.

DeLong made the trip from Artesia to Roswell Thursday, where he was reunited with Jack.

