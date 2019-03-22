Man scams people into buying fake jewelry

Bullock’s staff grew suspicious, so they begin to ask questions. They were surprised when they found out the common denominator of the issue.

"A man approaches them at a gas station, or rest stop, and says 'Hey, I'm down on my luck — my family is with me.' He may have a woman and some kids with him, and says I need gas money or I need some help, can you buy this jewelry? This is all I have,” Bullock said.

Customers told Bullock the man’s story often changes. Bullock stresses the importance of false stamped jewelry, stating “just because it’s stamped with 10k or 14k, doesn’t necessarily mean it’s real.”

"We've seen a lot of people bring in rings, men's rings mostly that are quite big and hefty, a couple styles of that, we've seen some crucifixes pendants …a few gold chains, and they are all very plain, no stones to them. They have almost a brassy gold color to them,” Bullock said.

Roswell Police say they have received reports from citizens regarding this specific individual. In a statement, PIO Todd Wildermuth tells KOB:

"They are encouraged to report the incident and location immediately to RPD or another appropriate law enforcement agency, so police can attempt to contact this person in order to investigate."

Bullock said there are a few tips to follow when purchasing jewelry: