Man seen burglarizing 81-year-old woman's house in Carlsbad

Out of concern for his mother's safety, Bartlett put a surveillance camera near the window. However, hours before the burglary, he had an inkling to move the camera inside the living room.

"Around 10:24, I got an alert on my phone. There was movement in the living room, so I pulled it up and saw there was a guy walking through her living room with like a bandanna on his face," Bartlett said.

He rushed over to his mother's house. They live a block away from each other.

"From the videos, it shows that he left at 10:27, I walked into the living room at 10:28," Bartlett said.

The suspect made off with a PS4 and cell phone while his mother was still asleep.

"I called the police. I called 911, and they showed up like within 2 to 3 minutes. They were very quick," Bartlett said.

Anyone with information about the burglary suspect is asked to contact the Carlsbad Police Department.