Man seen burglarizing 81-year-old woman's house in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD, N.M.- Police say a man burglarized an 81-year-old woman's house in Carlsbad while she was asleep.
"I was angry, and when I came in the house, I was looking for the guy. I don't know what I would've done," said the victim's son, Steve Bartlett.
Bartlett said his mother complained of random knocks on her window during late hours just days before the burglary.
Out of concern for his mother's safety, Bartlett put a surveillance camera near the window. However, hours before the burglary, he had an inkling to move the camera inside the living room.
"Around 10:24, I got an alert on my phone. There was movement in the living room, so I pulled it up and saw there was a guy walking through her living room with like a bandanna on his face," Bartlett said.
He rushed over to his mother's house. They live a block away from each other.
"From the videos, it shows that he left at 10:27, I walked into the living room at 10:28," Bartlett said.
The suspect made off with a PS4 and cell phone while his mother was still asleep.
"I called the police. I called 911, and they showed up like within 2 to 3 minutes. They were very quick," Bartlett said.
Anyone with information about the burglary suspect is asked to contact the Carlsbad Police Department.
